To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
NORTH CAPE MAY - Beginning Feb. 22, the Cape May – Lewes Ferry will, once again, permit both bicyclists and foot passengers – with capacity restrictions – aboard the Delaware Bay ferry service.
According to a release, all bicyclists and foot passengers must have a reservation, are required to check in with the ticket counter prior to boarding, and must arrive a minimum of 45 minutes prior to departure.
The passenger salon aboard the vessels will also be open; however, inside seating capacity is currently limited to approximately 20%.
Passengers must wear a face mask and stay socially distanced from anyone not in their traveling party. Passengers are urged to pay attention to the directional signage onboard the vessel to help control the flow of traffic.
Masks are required in the terminals, on board the vessels, and in outdoor areas while on terminal grounds. Exterior seating is open to all passengers. With appropriate social distancing, passengers will now have access to seating inside the vessel’s passenger salon and the food court is open.
Travelers who plan to use the Cape May - Lewes Ferry in the near future are urged to call the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Guest Services Center in advance, at 800 64-FERRY (800.643.3779), visit them online, at www.cmlf.com, like them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter, @CMLFerry, for the latest departure information.