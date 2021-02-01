TRENTON - All New Jersey Transit buses, rail (except Atlantic City Rail Line), light rail and Access Link service will be temporarily suspended systemwide Feb. 1 due to the significant expected impacts of the snow storm.
According to a release, service is suspended out of an abundance of caution for the safety of New Jersey Transit customers and employees.
Given the volume of snow predicted throughout the state and the timing of the storm when accumulations will be the highest beginning in mid-morning, there is a significant risk of not being able to get customers back to their origin points later in the day as the storm intensifies. Further, particularly on buses, roads need to remain clear for local, county and state forces to remove snow so service can resume Feb. 2, as soon as it is safe to do so.
Regular weekday service will operate on the Atlantic City Rail Line Feb. 1, as long as weather conditions safely allow. Customers are encouraged to only use the ACRL for essential travel only. Customers should closely monitor social media, MyTransit alerts or njtransit.com for the latest service information.
Customers may see trains and light rail vehicles operating during the service day Feb. 2, those cars are operating without passengers to keep catenary wires and rail lines free of snow and ice.
New Jersey Transit’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be open and closely monitoring weather forecasts and conditions as the storm develops. Key personnel will monitor any impacts to the system throughout the duration of the storm.
For further details and updated travel information, sign up for My Transit Alerts, download the NJ TRANSIT app and follow us on Social Media.