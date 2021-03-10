VILLAS - Owners of select Model Year 2017-2021 Kia Sportage and Cadenza vehicles are advised to park their cars outside and away from homes until their vehicles have been repaired, due to a new recall for the risk of fire.
According to a release, Kia Motors America issued a safety recall (NHTSA ID 21V-137) on March 9 for 379,931 select Sportage and Cadenza vehicles not equipped with Smart Cruise Control. Until these recalled vehicles have been repaired, the safest place to park them is outside and away from homes and other structures.
The electrical circuit in the hydraulic electronic control unit in these vehicles may short circuit, which could cause a fire in the engine compartment.
