NJ Transit Bus
TRENTON - New Jersey Transit will resume regular weekday schedules for most services in South Jersey Feb. 2, but due to continuing significant impacts of the snowstorm, services in North and Central Jersey will resume operations with delayed starts, as weather conditions permit.  

According to a release, New Jersey Transit will be working closely with state, county and local agencies to coordinate service resumption with local and county snow removal schedules.  

Systemwide cross-honoring will be in effect for rail, bus and light rail tickets, as well as on PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St. and private carrier buses. 

Service Feb. 2 may be subject to delays or cancellations. All customers should allow for extra travel time and are strongly encouraged to customize their service alerts on the New Jersey mobile app to receive updates via push notifications, monitor MyTransit Alerts, social media and njtransit.com for the latest service information. 

