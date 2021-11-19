EV charger ferry terminal

A traveler uses one of the two new electric vehicle chargers at the Cape May Ferry Terminal.

 Provided

NORTH CAPE MAY - Two new electric vehicle charging stations are now operational at the Cape May Ferry Terminal, Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials announced Nov. 18.

The charging stations will be publicly available during the Cape May – Lewes Ferry’s business hours.  The charging stations are in the public parking lot near the terminal building (adjacent to the handicapped parking area) and the Cape May terminal green, according to a DRBA release. 

“We’re pleased to be able to complement our existing charging stations at the Lewes Ferry Terminal with two at our Cape May location,” said Thomas J. Cook, executive director, DRBA.

In October 2020, the DRBA obtained a $12,000 grant from the State of New Jersey’s Electric Vehicle Charging Grant Program, “It Pays to Plug In,” to help fund the purchase, installation, and maintenance of two charging stations for the terminal.  

 

