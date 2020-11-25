STONE HARBOR - The 96th Street Bridge, along Stone Harbor Boulevard, leading into the Borough of Stone Harbor, has been undergoing emergency repairs to the bascule span (movable span) during nighttime hours.
According to a release, work has progressed Mondays through Thursdays, with a lane restriction during the fall. However, due to the nature of the work and impending nighttime temperatures, the emergency work will proceed during the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, beginning Nov. 30.
The daytime work will require that one lane of the bridge be temporarily closed during these work hours. The contractor will maintain eastbound and westbound traffic using flaggers and alternating traffic patterns. Motorists will always be able to cross the bridge, but there may be slight delays.
The flaggers will attempt to keep traffic backups to a minimum. Emergency vehicles will be given priority if they need to cross the bridge. Motorists are advised to allow for a little more time to cross the bridge and to use caution for the safety of the workers.
All work is limited to Mondays through Thursdays, and no work will occur Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays. Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 23.