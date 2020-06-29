NEWARK - New Jersey Transit June 29 announced the debut of its paratransit system Access Link on the social media platform Twitter.
According to a release, the new Twitter account, @NJTRANSIT_AL, will provide easy access to updates and other information for customers of the Access Link system.
“With this expansion of our online presence, we’ll make Access Link information even easier to access,” stated New Jersey Transit President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Corbett. “Social media is the communication channel that customers are increasingly turning to for information. This new Twitter account is another example of our ongoing commitment to continually enhance the customer experience, particularly for those customers who depend most on NJ TRANSIT for their travel needs.”
Customers can visit twitter.com/NJTRANSIT_AL and stay informed about any service changes affecting Access Link, which operates along local fixed-route bus and light rail systems during the same hours, including weekends and holidays.
The new @NJTRANSIT_AL Twitter account is similar to existing accounts providing service updates for New Jersey Transit rail, bus and light rail services. It will follow the same profile design and style used for all other New Jersey Transit accounts, and will also feature frequently asked questions, information on becoming an Access Link customer and tips to stay safe.
Access Link was established to provide public transportation to people with disabilities who are unable to use the local bus service according to the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). For more information about Access Link, click here. https://www.njtransit.com/accessibility/access-link-ada-paratransit.