OCEAN CITY - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 6,200 feet of aging water main in Ocean City starting next week. These projects also include replacing 12 fire hydrants and 208 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. The company will upgrade the aging 8- and 12-inch cast iron and concrete water lines that were installed as far back as the 1910s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets: 

  • Simpson Avenue from 12th Street to 15th Street
  • 11th Street from Bay Avenue to Simpson Avenue
  • 13th Street from Bay Avenue to Asbury Avenue
  • 15th Street from Simpson Avenue to Haven Avenue
  • Bayland Drive from Waterway Road to the south end of Bayland Drive
  • Waterway Road from Bayland Avenue to west end of road

This $2.3 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state. 

New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractors, Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc. and Perna Finnigan, Inc. will begin work the week of February 21 and expect to be completed by the end of April, weather permitting. 

Work hours for Simpson Avenue, 11th Street, 13th Street and 15th Street will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work hours for Bayland Drive and Waterway Road will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2022. 

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to sign up for alerts through their MyWater account and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter to receive project updates.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.

