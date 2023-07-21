CREST HAVEN - Due to weather events, the starting date of the resurfacing of Tyler Road (CR 611) has been postponed. Tyler Road (CR 611) in the Borough of Woodbine and Dennis Township will now be undergoing roadway resurfacing beginning on Tuesday July 25th. The work activity extends along the entirety of Tyler Road, from U.S. Route 47 to CR 557 (Washington Avenue).
The work involves the milling and paving of the lanes and shoulder areas. The shoulder areas will be milled deep enough to accommodate a new bituminous base course and surface course. The travel lanes will be milled to allow for a new surface course. Local traffic will be maintained during construction and residents will always have access to their properties. Emergency service vehicle access will also be maintained. However, during active periods of construction, only north bound thru traffic will be maintained. Southbound thru traffic will be detoured.
Traffic wishing to turn onto Tyler Road from Route 47 to head north on Tyler Road will be permitted to do so. Traffic heading south on Washington Avenue (CR 557) and wishing to turn south onto Tyler Road will be detoured and will continue on Washington Avenue south to Route 47. Traffic will then be directed east onto Route 47 and can continue along Route 47 back to Tyler Road, where they will be permitted to proceed north on Tyler Road.
Work on Tuesday is anticipated to begin at the southern end of Tyler Road and proceed north toward CR 557. Normal working hours are expected to be from 5:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. Monday thru Friday. During the week of July 25th, the shoulders of Tyler Road will be milled and bituminous base course will be installed to an elevation of 2” lower than the adjacent lane. This work is expected to be completed by the end of the day of July 28th. At the end of each workday, two-way traffic will be restored along Tyler Road. Immediately upon the completion of the shoulder paving, the milling of the travel lanes will proceed as the entire roadway width will receive a final 2” surface course paving. The work activity is expected to last approximately 4 weeks. During construction activities, a 2” drop off may exist between the shoulder and travel lanes. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.
