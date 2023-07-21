cmc logo

CREST HAVEN - Due to weather events, the starting date of the resurfacing of Tyler Road (CR 611) has been postponed. Tyler Road (CR 611) in the Borough of Woodbine and Dennis Township will now be undergoing roadway resurfacing beginning on Tuesday July 25th. The work activity extends along the entirety of Tyler Road, from U.S. Route 47 to CR 557 (Washington Avenue). 

