CREST HAVEN - Tyler Road (CR 611) in the Borough of Woodbine and Dennis Township will be undergoing roadway resurfacing beginning on Friday, July 21. The work activity extends along the entirety of Tyler Road, from U.S. Route 47 to CR 557 (Washington Avenue). 

