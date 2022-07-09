STONE HARBOR - The Stone Harbor Triathlon will take place Sunday, July 10, 2022. Residents should expect town-wide delays from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The triathlon will utilize all major roads within town. Road closures will include Third Avenue from 87th St. to 90th St. and Second Ave. from 87th to 90th St.
While First Ave. will remain "open," expect delays after 8:00 a.m., as the majority of racers will transition from the bike course on Second Ave. to the run course on First Ave. When this happens, traffic may be re-routed to Second Ave., where the traffic posts will begin to allow vehicle traffic through, when possible.
It is strongly recommended that residents who do not need to travel during this time, do not do so. If you must travel through town during the race, please exercise patience and consider utilizing the following alternate routes.
Vehicles attempting to travel north from locations south of 87th St. are urged to take Stone Harbor Boulevard to the Garden State Parkway. Vehicles can then re-enter the island via Avalon Blvd.
Vehicles attempting to travel south from locations north of 90th Street are urged to take Avalon Blvd to the Garden State Parkway. Vehicles can then re-enter the island via Stone Harbor Blvd.
