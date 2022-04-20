PARKING KIOSK METER FILE PHOTO
SEA ISLE CITY - The mayor and City Council authorized the sale of 100 more parking permits than allowed by ordinance, after it became clear the city would sell out before some who waited in line got a permit.

"In cooperation with city council, I authorized the sale of a total of 500 parking permits," Mayor Leonard Desiderio said in a statement. "This was done based on the significant demand; and we did not want folks who had waited in line to be left empty handed."

Desiderio said the city would make 500 the new number and formalize that with an ordinance soon. 

"I want to thank all city staff that helped make for a successful day," Desiderio stated.

