A,Very,Old,,Orange,And,Black,Detour,Sign,On,A
Mike Flippo/ Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - Beginning April 11, 34th Street (CR 623) will be closed between West Avenue and Asbury Avenue in Ocean City in order to allow for milling and final resurfacing improvements by the New Jersey American Water Company.

Both westbound and eastbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured during active construction. Eastbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured south onto West Avenue then east to 36th Street and north to Asbury Avenue back to 34th Street. Westbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured north onto Asbury Avenue then west onto 33rd Street then south onto West Avenue and back to 34th Street.

West Avenue (CR 619) will be closed to northbound traffic between 35th Street and 34th Street. Traffic travelling northbound on West Avenue will be detoured east onto 36th Street and north onto Asbury Avenue then west onto 33rd Street and back to West Avenue. Southbound West Avenue traffic will be maintained.

35th street will be closed between Asbury and Haven to both east and westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to 36th Street. Westbound traffic will be detoured north to Asbury Avenue and follow the posted detour described above.

The closure is necessary in order to accommodate construction activities including the milling and final resurfacing of the road. This closure will occur on April 11 and April 12 and only during active construction. Two-way traffic will temporarily resume Monday night and permanently resume at the end of the workday on Tuesday. Motorist are urged to use caution along the detour route.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments