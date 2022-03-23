Middle Thorofare Bridge

Middle Thorofare Bridge

 File photo

DIAMOND BEACH - South State Inc. will be performing work on the Middle Thorofare Bridge bascule span from 7 a.m.  to 5 p.m. starting March 23.  Work is scheduled for March 23-25 and March 28 and 29, weather permitting. 

Traffic will be reduced to one way, single lane, alternating pattern through the use of traffic flaggers.  Vessel passage will still be permitted.

All motorists and vessels are urged to allow additional travel time while transiting through the area.

