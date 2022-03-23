Traffic,Safety,Roadwork,Signs,And,Light
The County of Cape May’s 2021 Maintenance Paving contract commenced on Feb. 28 and roadway resurfacing is ongoing. The following location in Dennis Township is expected to be resurfaced starting on March 23:

Dennisville Petersburg Road (CR 610) 

The limits of the maintenance paving project will start just east of the railroad crossing near the Dennis Township Municipal Building driveway. The paving will extend east and will end approximately ½ mile west of the Woodbine Roundabout.

On March 23, the contractor will be milling the roadway and installing a new asphalt base and surface course. Work is anticipated to take between 4 to 5 days to complete the project. During the paving operation, west bound traffic along Dennisville Petersburg Road (CR 610) will be maintained.

East bound traffic will be detoured at both the Fidler Road (CR 638) and Academy Road intersections. East bound traffic will continue north on Fidler Road (CR 638) to Fiddler Hill Road (CR 660) and travel north to Woodbine Oceanview Road (CR 550). Traffic will be directed east along CR 550 to the roundabout and back to Dennisville Petersburg Road.

Two-way traffic will resume every night and on weekends upon completion of daily paving. During active times of the paving operation, residents will have access to their homes and emergency services access will be maintained. Motorists should avoid the work zone to the greatest extent possible and use caution if driving thru the work zone.

