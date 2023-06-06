LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH CAPE MAY - On Sunday, June 11, 2023, the 10th Annual DeSatnick Real Estate Escape the Cape Triathlon, presented by Inspira Health, will take place at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal in Lower Township, NJ.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments