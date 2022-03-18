LOWER TOWNSHIP - Beginning on Monday March 21, 2022, the milling and base course paving operation of Bayshore Road will begin. At 7:00am, work crews will begin milling the southbound lane of Bayshore Road starting at the Charles Street intersection and heading south to Townbank Road.
Motorists heading south on Bayshore Road approaching the Fishing Creek Road junction will be permitted to continue traveling south, however, they will be shifted into the northbound lane. Northbound traffic will be closed along Bayshore Road from Townbank Road to Charles Street during the paving operation.
Traffic heading north on Bayshore Road will be detoured at Townbank Road east to Shunpike Road (CR 644) then north on Shunpike Road to Fishing Creek Road (Cr 639). Traffic will continue north along Fishing Creek Road back to Bayshore Road. There will be no thru traffic permitted along Bayshore Road heading north between Townbank Road and Charles Street during the construction period.
On Tuesday, south bound traffic will be maintained in the southbound lane as the contractor performs work in the north bound lane. This detour is expected to be in place during the day from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm on Monday and Tuesday as the base course is anticipated to be completed by Tuesday night.
After the completion of the base paving, normal traffic patterns will resume. Local traffic will be maintained, and residents will always have access to their homes however, those wishing to access their homes will not be permitted to do so from a northbound direction. All businesses will remain opened and have access, however, there may be times when access will be temporarily restricted due to the placement of the hot asphalt. At the end of each day of construction, Bayshore road will be reopened to two-way traffic. However, on Monday night, there will be differences in the elevation of the adjacent travel lane surfaces due to the milling and paving.
Motorists are urged to use caution. Upon the completion of the base paving work on Tuesday, both lanes will be re-opened, however the roadway will not receive a temporary centerline stripe until later in the week so motorist should proceed with care. The base paving operation will result in the temporary riding surface being approximately 2” to 3 1/2” below the surface of the driveway aprons. Although temporary asphalt ramps will be installed, motorists should proceed slowly as they enter side streets and driveway entrances. Bayshore Road will remain in the temporary base paving state as final paving elevations are established in the field and the roadway is prepared for the final surface course paving. It is anticipated that the final surface course will be installed the week of April 11th.