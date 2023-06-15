cmc logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CREST HAVEN - The County of Cape May will be resurfacing portions of Bayshore Road (Cr 603) and Norbury’s Landing Road (Cr 642) in the Del Haven section of the Township of Middle and northern end of Lower Township beginning on Monday June 19th. The paving work will include the full width paving of Bayshore Road from 300 feet north of Eldredge Avenue to Route 47, the full width paving of Norbury’s Landing Road from Bayshore Road to Delaware Avenue, and the southbound lane and shoulder of Bayshore Road from Eldredge Avenue to Miami Avenue in Lower Township. The paving operation will be a nighttime operation, with work beginning at 8:00 P.M. each night and ending at 6:00 A.M. the next morning. Work is expected to occur Monday through Friday during the week of June 19th and through the middle portion of the week of June 26th. There will be no weekend work.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments