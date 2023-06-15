CREST HAVEN - The County of Cape May will be resurfacing portions of Bayshore Road (Cr 603) and Norbury’s Landing Road (Cr 642) in the Del Haven section of the Township of Middle and northern end of Lower Township beginning on Monday June 19th. The paving work will include the full width paving of Bayshore Road from 300 feet north of Eldredge Avenue to Route 47, the full width paving of Norbury’s Landing Road from Bayshore Road to Delaware Avenue, and the southbound lane and shoulder of Bayshore Road from Eldredge Avenue to Miami Avenue in Lower Township. The paving operation will be a nighttime operation, with work beginning at 8:00 P.M. each night and ending at 6:00 A.M. the next morning. Work is expected to occur Monday through Friday during the week of June 19th and through the middle portion of the week of June 26th. There will be no weekend work.
To safely execute the work, only one lane of travel will be permitted along Bayshore Road (northbound direction) during active work. During active work, southbound Bayshore Road traffic will be detoured around the work zone. Traffic travelling south on Route 47 and wishing to access Bayshore Road southbound will detour to Fulling Mill Road (Cr 654) and back to Bayshore Road. Residents will always have access to their homes as local traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The detour will be lifted at 6:00 A.M. every day and normal traffic patterns will resume between the hours of 6:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. No detours will be in place on the weekend. The resurfacing of Norbury's Landing Road will occur under a lane shift using flaggers, traffic will be maintained.
The resurfacing activities will result in traffic delays and motorists are urged to avoid the area during the paving operation. Due to the night paving operation, change of traffic patterns, and construction activities, motorists are urged to proceed slowly and with caution through the work zone.
