LOWER TOWNSHIP - Beginning April 13, the final paving operation of Bayshore Road will begin. At 7:00 a.m., work crews will begin profile milling portions of Bayshore Road that need to be addressed prior to final paving.
Northbound traffic will be closed along Bayshore Road from Townbank Road to Fishing Creek Road during the paving operation. Motorists heading south on Bayshore Road approaching the Fishing Creek Road junction will be permitted to continue travelling south, however, there will likely be a lane shift around the construction zone.
Traffic heading north on Bayshore Road will be detoured at Townbank Road east to Shunpike Road (CR 644) then north on Shunpike Road to Fishing Creek Road (Cr 639). Traffic will continue north along Fishing Creek Road back to Bayshore Road.
There will be no thru traffic permitted along Bayshore Road heading north between Townbank Road and Fishing Creek Road during the active construction period.
April 14, southbound traffic will be maintained but shifted into the northbound lane as the contractor paves the southbound lane. April 15, southbound traffic will remain in the southbound lane as the contractor paves the northbound lane.
This detour is expected to be in place during the day from 7:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. during the paving operation. After the completion of the daily paving, normal traffic patterns will resume.
Local traffic will be maintained, and residents will always have access to their homes however those wishing to access their homes will not be permitted to do so from a northbound direction. All businesses will remain opened and have access, however, there may be times when access will be temporarily restricted due to the placement of the hot asphalt.
At the end of each day of construction, Bayshore Road will be reopened to two-way traffic. The installation of the final asphalt paving course will begin April 14 and continue to the end of the day April 15. However, at night on April 14, there will be differences in the elevation of the adjacent travel lane surfaces due to the final paving. Motorists are urged to use caution.
Upon the completion of the paving work on April 14, both lanes will be re-opened, however the roadway will not receive a centerline stripe until the following week, so motorist should proceed with care. The paving operation is expected to be completed by the end of the day on April 15, when normal traffic patterns will resume.
