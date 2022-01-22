New,York,-,August,8,,2015:,Illegal,Parking,Violation,Citation
NORTH WILDWOOD - Parking rules in North Wildwood might get a huge overhaul, according to an ordinance that passed first reading at City Council's Jan. 19 meeting.  

Mayor Patrick Rosenello said that parking has been a lingering issue in North Wildwood, and that the ordinance, which will amend the parking code, should help alleviate some of the summer parking congestion faced by tourists and residents. 

“The problem of on-street parking has been tremendous,” Rosenello said, adding that the amended parking code will “eliminate the sale of weekly and non-transferable permits.” The ordinance will also allow property owners to park in front of their own driveways. 

The ordinance also streamlines paid parking hours across North Wildwood. As it stands, different parts of the city, and different lots, have wildly varying parking hours. The amended code seeks to unify these disparate times with codified hours of 9 a.m. to midnight. 

The ordinance would also expand the area where meters can be installed down Surf Avenue. Prices for yearly parking permits for low-speed vehicles would see a spike under this ordinance. A permit for a low-speed vehicle would be $300 this year, $400 next year, and $500 the year after that.  

