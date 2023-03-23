cmc logo

CREST HAVEN - Beginning on March 28, 2023, and extending until April 7, 2023, Ocean Drive (CR 619) in Avalon will be closed from 62nd to 80th Streets as the milling and base paving of the roadway progresses.

