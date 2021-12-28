stop signs
OCEAN CITY - Four-way stop signs were installed Dec. 28 at three intersections in Ocean City’s residential Merion Park neighborhood.

The new traffic pattern is now in effect at these intersections:

  • Westminster Lane and Victoria Lane
  • Westminster Lane and Bartram Lane
  • Oxford Lane and Bartram Lane

The change came at the request of neighborhood residents and will serve as a traffic-calming measure in the year-round neighborhood.

“Public safety will always be our top priority,” Mayor Jay A. Gillian stated. “I’m glad to see this work get done.” 

Police remind pedestrians and drivers to be aware of the new pattern and to use caution in the area as people adjust to it.

