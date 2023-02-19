cmc logo

CREST HAVEN - The County of Cape May will be undertaking a roadway improvement project on Lafayette Street (CR 633) in the City of Cape May starting on February 21, 2023. The improvements will include the resurfacing of the roadway beginning just west of Perry Street and extending the entire road length to Sydney Avenue. In addition to resurfacing the roadway, the project will include the installation of new concrete curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. Extensive drainage improvements are also planned as upgrades to the existing traffic signals at Madison Avenue and Ocean Avenue. 

