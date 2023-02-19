editor's pick
Notice of Detour for Lafayette Street (CR 633) - City of Cape May
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
CREST HAVEN - The County of Cape May will be undertaking a roadway improvement project on Lafayette Street (CR 633) in the City of Cape May starting on February 21, 2023. The improvements will include the resurfacing of the roadway beginning just west of Perry Street and extending the entire road length to Sydney Avenue. In addition to resurfacing the roadway, the project will include the installation of new concrete curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. Extensive drainage improvements are also planned as upgrades to the existing traffic signals at Madison Avenue and Ocean Avenue.
Locations
Press Release
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- N. Cape May Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- Driver in Fatal H2oi Crash Rejects Plea Deal
- Police Looking for Suspects in 2 Armed Carjackings
- CMCo Corrections Officer Charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Minor
- Boardwalk Game Operator Banned for 10 Years
- Retail Cannabis Store Might Open by May 1
- Avalon Burglary Investigation Continues
- $65M-$70M Luxury Resort Proposed in Dennis
- Stone Harbor Council Fires Administrator
- Indictments Filed Feb. 14
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - In response to the Cape May County spouter who said no work has begun on the wind turbine project well that is not true at all. The energy company Orsted has already started mapping for the wind...
- Avalon - RE: The comment on a possible nude beach in Avalon. Hmmm! Europe has nude beaches, and no one blinks an eye. I can only imagine the arguments and lawsuits this "preppy and proper" town will...
- Wildwood Crest - DO NOT BELIEVE the news media on the attention Joe Biden is getting on this recent trip to Poland. I am speaking as a Polish American with family and friends that live in Poland. We DO NOT like...
- Stone Harbor - The word is out in Philly. Avalon and Stone Harbor are easy picking. Cops drive only the main North South routes and hang out in St Brendans' parking lot doing paperwork. We're in big...
- Lower Township - No smoking at the Ferry, except that hundreds of cigarette butts are everywhere! The land of no enforcement: Lower Township.