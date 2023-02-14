CREST HAVEN - The planned drainage improvements along Dias Creek Road (CR 612) is continuing with the phase 2 drainage improvements commencing on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Phase 2 work will include the portion of Dias Creek Road from Galloping Way west to Springers Mill Road (CR 643). Due to the limited available paving width, the drainage operation will result in the closure of through traffic along the entire length of Dias Creek Road.
Over the next three weeks, thru traffic wishing to head west on Dias Creek Road toward U.S. Route 47 will be detoured onto Hand Avenue (CR 658) where they will continue to head west to U.S. Route 47. Southbound and northbound U.S. Route 47 traffic wishing to access Dias Creek Road heading east either from Springers Mill Road or accessing Dias Creek Road directly will be detoured onto Hand Avenue and head east toward the intersection of Dias Creek Road and Mechanic Street. From that location, they will be able to continue heading east on Hand Avenue toward U.S. Route 9 or north onto Dias Creek Road toward Mechanic Street (Cr 615).
Dias Creek Road will remain open to local traffic only during this drainage operation. All residents will always have access to their homes. School buses, emergency vehicles, and trash trucks will be able to enter the work zone. All motorists entering the work zone should proceed with caution and should expect delays. The detour is expected to last for about 3 weeks.
