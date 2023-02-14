cmc logo

CREST HAVEN - The planned drainage improvements along Dias Creek Road (CR 612) is continuing with the phase 2 drainage improvements commencing on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Phase 2 work will include the portion of Dias Creek Road from Galloping Way west to Springers Mill Road (CR 643).  Due to the limited available paving width, the drainage operation will result in the closure of through traffic along the entire length of Dias Creek Road. 

