DENNISVILLE - The commencement of the road work portion of the Dennisville Petersburg Road (CR 610) project in Dennis Township will begin on March 8, 2023.Although the overall construction limit extends from U.S. Route 47 to just west of the Dennis Township Municipal Complex driveway, work will occur in three stages in order to minimize impacts on traffic during the construction activities. The first phase of the road work will extend from U.S. Route 47 to just east of Fidler Road. A detour will remain in place as detailed below until Friday, March 17, 2023.
The first stage of roadwork construction will include the excavation of the existing pavement and subbase to a minimum depth of 13”. After the initial excavation, the road will be reconstructed by first installing a 6” layer of dense graded aggregate and two lifts of new asphalt base course.
The final asphalt surface course will be installed at the end of the project. In order to safely execute the work, CR 610 from U.S. Route 47 to just east of Fidler Road (CR 638) will be closed with very limited access for local traffic. Local traffic will be maintained during this stage of construction and residents will always have access to their properties, however, there may be delays and temporary access issues as excavation progresses.
Emergency service vehicle access will also be maintained, however, all thru traffic between Route 47 and Academy Road will be detoured. During this phase of construction, Fidler Road will not be accessible from the west, all westbound traffic wishing to access Fidler Road will be detoured to Tyler Road (CR 611). Only residents will be able to access CR 610 from Main Street (CR 610), there will be no provisions to allow thru traffic to enter the work zone off of Main Street (CR 610.)
Traffic traveling north on U.S. Route 47 wishing to head east on CR 610 will be detoured onto Tyler Road (CR 611). Traffic will continue traveling north along Tyler Road to Washington Avenue (CR 557) and will be directed east along DeHirsch Avenue (CR 550) eventually arriving back to Dennisville Petersburg Road at the roundabout.
Traffic traveling south on Route 47 and wishing to head east onto Dennisville Petersburg Road will be detoured onto Tyler Road (CR 611) then directed to Washington Avenue (CR 557) and then to Woodbine Oceanview Road (CR 550) heading east, eventually arriving back to Dennisville Petersburg Road at the roundabout.
Traffic heading west on Dennisville Petersburg Road approaching the roundabout and wishing to travel to U.S. Route 47 will be directed west onto Woodbine Oceanview Road, south to Washington Avenue, and south onto Tyler Road eventually arriving at Route 47. Traffic heading west on Dennisville Petersburg Road approaching the roundabout and wishing to access locations along Dennisville Petersburg Road west of Academy Road and Academy Road itself will be permitted to continue along Dennisville Petersburg Road but no further than Academy Road.
