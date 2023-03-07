cmc logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE - The commencement of the road work portion of the Dennisville Petersburg Road (CR 610) project in Dennis Township will begin on March 8, 2023.Although the overall construction limit extends from U.S. Route 47 to just west of the Dennis Township Municipal Complex driveway, work will occur in three stages in order to minimize impacts on traffic during the construction activities. The first phase of the road work will extend from U.S. Route 47 to just east of Fidler Road. A detour will remain in place as detailed below until Friday, March 17, 2023. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments