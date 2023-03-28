cmc logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CREST HAVEN - Beginning on Monday April 3, a utility contractor will be installing a water main along Court House South Dennis Road (CR 657) from College Drive north for about 3000lf. Work will take place Monday thru Thursdays from 7:00 A.M. until 5:30 P.M. The new water main will be installed along the southbound shoulder. As a result, Court House South Dennis Road within the work zone will be restricted to one lane of travel with alternating traffic. This traffic pattern will exist during active construction; two-way traffic will resume after hours and on the weekend. It is anticipated that this work activity will continue until April 17th. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments