CREST HAVEN - Beginning on Monday April 3, a utility contractor will be installing a water main along Court House South Dennis Road (CR 657) from College Drive north for about 3000lf. Work will take place Monday thru Thursdays from 7:00 A.M. until 5:30 P.M. The new water main will be installed along the southbound shoulder. As a result, Court House South Dennis Road within the work zone will be restricted to one lane of travel with alternating traffic. This traffic pattern will exist during active construction; two-way traffic will resume after hours and on the weekend. It is anticipated that this work activity will continue until April 17th.
Notice of Change in Traffic Patterns Court House South Dennis Road (CR 657)
