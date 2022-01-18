Us,Road,Warning,Sign:,No,Passing,Zone
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee Jan. 10 approved a resolution that certified its January 2021 resolutionurging the state Department of Transportation (NJDOT) to expedite the installation of centerline pavement with "no passing" markings on Route 49.  

The NJDOT asked that the municipality certify its request as the last step to proceed with the formal approval process. The no-passing zone is scheduled to be installed along mileposts 49.84 to 53.80, an area near the intersection of Routes 49 and 50, in Tuckahoe.  

This stretch of road has been the subject of concern from residents during public comments, noting the dangers posed by trying to make turns and navigate the highway there, so the fact that the project will move forward is welcome news to many.  

At an upcoming meeting, Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich will inform the committee and the public about potential road closures or detours because of the work.  

 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments