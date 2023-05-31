NJDOT Logo

COURT HOUSE - New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials, in partnership with the New Jersey State Police (NJSP), the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA), announced today (May 30) that it will be conducting its annual emergency evacuation exercise on Thursday, June 1 to practice and refine response activities in the event of a major hurricane. 

