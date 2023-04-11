Ocean City Logo

OCEAN CITY - The eastbound lanes of Ninth Street will be closed from West Avenue to Central Avenue in Ocean City for an emergency repair to the storm drainage system starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12. 

