MARMORA – A car accident on Tuckahoe Road April 2 left a Marmora man dead and sent two others to the hospital.
John Creamer, 56, of Marmora was driving a Honda sedan, when State Police said he crossed over the yellow line, into oncoming traffic, and was struck on the passenger side of his vehicle by a Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Mary Baltz, of Seaville, was driving the white SUV, said State Police. According to the Marmora Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters found one person entrapped in the Honda and the vehicle on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was contained to the car’s engine compartment, but Creamer, the occupant, was pronounced dead. He celebrated his 56th birthday just days before the accident.
A law enforcement source said that a female juvenile in the Mercedes suffered a broken leg, but she was not driving. Photos from the scene showed airbags in the SUV deployed. The Marmora Fire department said they transported two people to the hospital, though it was not clear if Baltz, the driver, was the second person injured.
The accident occurred between Church and Butter roads, around 1:15 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene for over five hours assisting State Police and the medical examiner’s office with the investigation, the fire department said.
Police said there were no criminal or traffic citations issued and that an investigation is still ongoing. Police said a complete accident report and a toxicology report on Creamer is still pending.
