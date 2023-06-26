LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NORTH CAPE MAY - The Lower Township Police Department will close Beach Drive and Shore Road to all street parking from Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. until the conclusion of the fireworks event at approximately 11:00 p.m. that evening. There will be “No Parking” signs posted along Beach and Shore Drive. 

