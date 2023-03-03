CREST HAVEN - Due to complications resulting from unfavorable weather conditions during this past week, the Ocean Drive Bridge over Great Channel, which connects Middle Township to the south end of Stone Harbor, will be closed due to construction between 3/6/23 thru 3/10/23. During active construction hours, typically from 7:00 A.M. until 3:30 P.M., those motorists wishing to use Ocean Drive (Cr 619) and cross over the bridge will be detoured around the work zone, as this section of Ocean Drive will be closed to through traffic. The bridge and roadway are being closed in order to allow barge mounted cranes the ability to drive new piling that are part of a planned fender replacement project. The bridge will be re-opened at night.
Great Channel Bridge to Close for Construction March 6-10
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Press Release
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand Hotel Proposal Moves from Cape May to Ocean City
- UPDATE: Construction Worker Found Dead After Balcony Collapse
- Ocean City Winery Gets OK from CMCo Agriculture Board
- Clermont Lodge Clears First Hurdle
- DRBA to Replace 3 100-Car Ferries with 4 75-Car Ferries
- Neptune Man, 74, Dies in Parkway Crash
- New Terminal Building Proposed for Cape May Airport
- Upper Audience Given Timeout at Raucous Meeting
- Lower Police, Prosecutor Announce 2nd Arrest in 2 Weeks for Child Porn
- New Mahalo Application to Crest Planning Board Postponed
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Cape May - The area of Lower Township that is now thriving with new investors is the original section of North Cape May and Town Bank. This North Cape May area is between Bayshore Rd. Ferry Rd. Beach Drive and...
- Wildwood - Where is the ad for new training coach for beach patrol? As a tax payers i want to see us win south jerseys but i will settle for any points in races in summers to come
- Avalon - The DOJ says former President Trump can be sued by police for January 6th actions, rejecting Mr. Trump's claim that he is immune. They said: "As the Nation’s leader and head of state, the...
- Lower Township - Villas Spouter: I haven’t heard anyone complain about the Senior center or fare free transportation. This is something we will always need to have in my opinion because people that have worked their...
- Stone Harbor - Jennifer Gensemer and the other four Council members that are working for SHPOA are now dismantling Stone Harbor government. They are splitting up the administrators duties amongst themselves....