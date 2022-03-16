cmc logo

DENNISVILLE - The County of Cape May’s 2021 Maintenance Paving contract began Feb. 28 and roadway resurfacing is ongoing. The following location in Dennis Township is expected to be resurfaced starting March 17: 

Fidler Road (CR 638) - The limits of the maintenance paving project will be from Dennisville-Petersburg Road (CR 610) to north of Fiddler Hill Road (CR 660) approaching Webster Avenue (CR 638).

On March 17, the contractor will be milling the roadway and installing a new asphalt surface course. Work is anticipated to take between four to five days to complete the project.

During the paving operation, southbound traffic along Fidler Road will be maintained. Northbound traffic will be detoured either at Dennisville-Petersburg Road or at Fiddler Hill Road to Woodbine Oceanview Road (CR 550) depending on where the paving operation is active along the roadway.

Two-way traffic will resume every night and on weekends upon completion of daily paving. During active times of the paving operation, local residents will have access to their homes and emergency services access will be maintained. Motorists should avoid the work zone to the greatest extent possible and use caution if driving through the work zone.

