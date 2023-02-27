CREST HAVEN - Beginning on Monday, February 27th and extending until Friday March 3rd, the Ocean Drive Bridge over Great Channel, which connects Middle Township to the south end of Stone Harbor, will be closed due to construction. During active construction hours, typically from 7:00 A.M. until 3:30 P.M., those motorists wishing to use Ocean Drive (Cr 619) and cross over the bridge will be detoured around the work zone, as this section of Ocean Drive will be closed to through traffic. The bridge and roadway are being closed to allow barge mounted cranes the ability to drive new piling that are part of a planned fender replacement project. The bridge will be re-opened at night.
CMCo Announces Great Channel Bridge Closure, Ocean Drive Detour
