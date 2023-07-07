LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

TOWN BANK - The Lower Township Police Department would like to inform motorists and residents in the Town Bank section of North Cape May, that Clubhouse Drive will be closed from Town Bank Road to Elwood Avenue, for the annual Whale of a Day Festival on Saturday, July 8, 2023. 

