Beginning Feb. 21, work will resume on the resurfacing of Bayshore Road (CR 603) from Charles Street to Townbank Road.

Crews will begin saw cutting the roadway so as to allow for the construction of the remining curbs and gutter that are being installed north of Breakwater Road. The concrete work will continue for approximately 3 weeks.

Motorists are advised that traffic will be maintained in both directions, however, during working hours, traffic will be shifted approaching the work zone. Motorist should use caution when approaching the work zone.

Upon completion of the remining concrete work, the road resurfacing process will begin. Additional notices will be issued as that work progresses. The project has an overall completion date of April 30, 2022.

