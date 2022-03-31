ROAD CLOSED SIGN FILE PHOTO
LOWER TOWNSHIP - Beginning April 4, a contractor working for the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority will begin the installation of a water main along Bayshore Road at the northerly end of Lower Township.
 
Work will include the directional drilling of the main under the existing Fishing Creek Culvert as well as the installation of the main along Bayshore Road north of the culvert. 
 
As a result of the construction activities, Bayshore Road will be closed to thru traffic beginning just north of the Lower Township water tower to just south of Rutledge Avenue in Middle Township. This closure will be a 24-hour per day closure over an anticipated 2-week period. As a result, thru traffic will be detoured around the work zone. 
 
Northbound Bayshore Road thru traffic wishing to access Del Haven and/or Route 47 will be detoured east onto Fulling Mill Road (C.R. 654) to Route 47. Traffic will then proceed north on Route 47 where motorists can access Bayshore Road and proceed up to Rutledge Avenue of the Del Haven section of Middle Township or simply continue on Route 47 heading north. 
 
Southbound Route 47 traffic approaching Bayshore Road and wishing to continue as thru traffic south on Bayshore Road will be directed to continue along Route 47 south to Fulling Mill Road (C.R. 654). Traffic will then be directed west onto Fulling Mill Road back to Bayshore Road where they can continue heading south. 
 
Local northbound Bayshore Road traffic will be permitted to continue north on Bayshore Road to Miami Avenue and will be permitted to proceed to the Lower Township senior citizens center.
 
There will be a full closure at the culvert crossing. Likewise, local southbound traffic on Bayshore Road approaching from Route 47 will be permitted to continue to travel south to Rutledge Avenue in Middle Township and will be permitted to access County Park South.
 
There will be a full closure near Rutledge Avenue on the north side of the culvert crossing as well. All local businesses will remain open and accessible.

