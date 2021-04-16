TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced April 16 that the Route 47 bridge over the Branch of Dennis Creek will be closed and detoured for a month, as a bridge maintenance project begins.
According to a release, beginning 7 a.m. April 19, NJDOT’s contractor, Mount Construction, is scheduled to close and detour Route 47 in both directions at the bridge. The closure is necessary for bridge deck concrete work.
The following detour will be in place:
Route 47/N. Delsea Drive northbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on Route 47/N. Delsea Drive northbound will be directed to turn right onto CR 610/Petersburg Road and continue to the roundabout
· Enter the roundabout and take the third exit onto CR 550/Dehirsch Avenue
· Turn left onto CR 557/Washington Avenue
· Stay left at the fork onto CR 611/Woodbine Road
· Turn right onto Route 47/N. Delsea Drive
Route 47/N. Delsea Drive southbound detour:
· Motorists traveling on Route 47/N. Delsea Drive southbound will be directed to turn left onto CR 611/Woodbine Road, which becomes CR 557/Washington Avenue
· Turn right onto CR 550/Dehirsch Avenue
· Take the roundabout and take the first exit right onto CR 610/Petersburg Road
· Turn left onto Route 47/N. Delsea Drive
The $300,000 state-funded maintenance project is designed to preserve and extend the bridge. Maintenance work will replace the center section of the concrete deck slab, repair deck spalls and repave the deck.
Portable variable message signs are being utilized throughout the project limits to provide advance notification to motorists of all traffic pattern changes associated with the bridge replacement.
The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website, www.511nj.org, for real-time travel information, and for NJDOT news, follow @NJDOT_info on Twitter or the NJDOT Facebook page.