STONE HARBOR - The 96th Street Bridge, along Stone Harbor Boulevard leading into the Borough of Stone Harbor, has been undergoing emergency repairs to the bascule span (movable span) throughout the spring and early winter of 2020.
According to a release, due to unfavorable winter temperatures, the entire work scope could not be completed during the winter, leaving about a two-week duration of work uncompleted. The remaining work is scheduled to resume on the bridge to complete the project before Memorial Day.
Work will occur from May 3-15. The work will proceed Monday through Thursday for the next two weeks, between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Daytime work will require that one lane of the bridge be temporarily closed during these work hours. The contractor will maintain eastbound and westbound traffic, using flaggers and alternating traffic patterns.
Motorists will always be able to cross the bridge, but there may be slight delays. The flaggers will attempt to keep traffic backups to a minimum.
Emergency vehicles will be given priority if they need to cross the bridge. Motorists are advised to allow for a little more time to cross the bridge and to use caution for the safety of the workers.
All work is limited to Monday through Thursday, and no work will occur on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. Work is expected to be completed by May 13.