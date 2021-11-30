OCEAN CITY - New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 620 feet of aging wastewater main in Ocean City starting the week of Nov. 29. The company will upgrade the aging six-inch vitrified clay pipe (VCP) that was installed in the 1920s with new eight-inch PVC main along the alley between Wesley Avenue and Ocean Avenue from Ninth Street to 10th Street.
The project also includes replacing 33 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. This $800,000 investment will continue to advance wastewater service reliability in this community.
This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water and wastewater infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.
New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc. will begin work this week and expects to be completed within approximately one month, weather permitting.
Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall of 2022.
For the public and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.