LOWER TOWNSHIP - Traffic patterns on Bayshore Road will change the next couple of weeks, as roadwork will be conducted to replace curbs and gutters, Lower Township Police Department said.

Beginning Nov. 29, the contractor on the Bayshore Road project will be changing the temporary traffic patterns as they begin curb and gutter replacements along the west side of the street, according to a police release.

The work will proceed from the south end of the project near Townbank Road and head north. Motorists are advised that traffic will be maintained in both directions, however, during working hours, traffic will be shifted toward the east approaching the work zone, police said.

These activities are expected to continue for the next two weeks after which the contractor will be preparing for the paving operations. Police advise motorists to use caution when approaching the work zone.

