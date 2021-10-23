CMPD Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - The Cape May City Halloween Parade will be Oct. 24.  

According to a Cape May Police Department release, the parade will begin at 3 p.m. and will begin at Perry Street, near Congress Street. The area of Perry Street will be closed at 2 p.m. for parade set up. Until the conclusion of the parade, motorists can expect traffic delays in this area. 

Those parked along the parade route and need to move their vehicle are asked to do so by 2 p.m. The parade route will encompass Perry Street, Carpenters Lane, and Washington Street. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments