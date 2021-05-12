STONE HARBOR - The 96th Street Bridge, along Stone Harbor Boulevard leading into the Borough of Stone Harbor, will be undergoing emergency electrical repairs to the bascule span (movable span) during nighttime hours May 13.
According to a release, traffic will not be able to pass over the bridge between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. May 14. Due to the nature of the work, the bridge cannot remain open as work proceeds.
Thru traffic wishing to access Stone Harbor, via Stone Harbor Boulevard, will be detoured during these work times, with access to Stone Harbor directed to Avalon Boulevard. Local traffic wishing to access businesses and residences up to the west side of the bridge will be permitted to proceed along Stone Harbor Boulevard.
Traffic heading north on the Garden State Parkway wishing to access Stone Harbor, at Exit 10, will be redirected to proceed north on the Parkway to Exit 13 and proceed east, on Avalon Boulevard (C.R. 601) to Ocean Drive (C.R. 619). Traffic will then be directed south, along Ocean Drive, to Stone Harbor.
Traffic traveling south on the parkway will be directed to take Exit 13 onto Avalon Boulevard, as well. Traffic heading east, on Court House South Dennis Road (C.R. 657), will be advised to either take Route 9 north to Avalon Boulevard or to take Exit 10 north onto the Garden State Parkway to Avalon Boulevard.
Stone Harbor traffic wishing to head west along Stone Harbor Boulevard will be directed north along Third Avenue /Ocean Drive (C.R. 619) and west along Avalon Boulevard (C.R. 601) to the Garden State Parkway.
The proposed work is part of ongoing electrical system upgrades that are intended to allow the bridge to operate more efficiently, with less wear on the motor components.