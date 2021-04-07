cmc logo

COURT HOUSE - Work on the Fishing Creek Culvert emergency contract has progressed to the state, where Bayshore Road has been reopened to traffic, as of 2 p.m. April 6.  

According to a release, the road currently does not have permanent striping; however, the centerline has been delineated with stick-down reflectors.  

Permanent striping is scheduled for installation April 7, under traffic conditions. The permanent striping will complete the work activities on the project. In the meantime, motorists should proceed with caution, until the striping has been installed. 

