WOODBINE - The intersection of Dennisville Petersburg Road (C.R.610) and Woodbine Oceanview Road (C.R. 550) will be closed to traffic July 27-30, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., to complete the final paving and traffic striping at the proposed Woodbine Roundabout.
According to a release, local traffic will be permitted to access C.R. 610 from the north and south, up to the location of the roundabout construction, but will not be permitted to cross through the roundabout construction zone. Similarly, local traffic will be permitted to access C.R. 550 from the east and west and travel up to the roundabout construction, but will not be able to cross thru the intersection.
Traffic heading north on Route 47 wishing to continue north onto C.R. 610 beyond the roundabout will be detoured north, to Washington Avenue (C.R. 557). Traffic will continue on C.R.557 and will be directed north to Route 49, where they can continue north on Route 49 or travel south on Route 49 to Route 50 and backtrack to C.R. 610 up to the roundabout. Traffic heading south on Route 47 wishing to continue north onto C.R. 610 beyond the roundabout will be detoured south to Route 83 to Dennisville Road (C.R. 628). Traffic will then be able to backtrack onto C.R. 550 to the roundabout or continue to Route 9 to Route 50 and access C.R. 610 up to the roundabout.
Traffic heading west along C.R. 550 will be detoured north onto Corson Tavern Road (C.R. 628) to Route 9 to Route 50. Once on Route 50, traffic can backtrack onto C.R. 610 up to the roundabout or continue north on Route 50 to C.R. 557. Traffic heading east along C.R. 550 will be directed north to C.R. 557 to Route 49 and south on Route 49 to Route 50. Traffic will be able to backtrack onto C.R. 610 up to the roundabout or continue south on Route 50 to Route 9 or the Parkway entrance.
The detour is only for Monday through Thursday nights, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and both C.R. 610 and C.R. 550 will reopen to thru traffic at 6 a.m. each morning. Upon completion of the traffic striping work on Thursday, July 30, the roundabout will be in its final configuration and operational.