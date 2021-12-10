WOODBINE - Traffic will be disrupted on two major roads in the coming weeks, the county announced Dec. 10.
DeHirsch Avenue, in Woodbine, will be closed to traffic from Washington Avenue to Fiddler Hill Road for about two weeks while a reconstruction of DeHirsch Avenue takes place, beginning Dec. 13. The road will be closed 24 hours a day, the county said.
Business access will be maintained at all times and residents will have access to their homes, the county said. Between Washington Avenue and Madison Avenue, where the reconstruction will take place, there will not be any vehicles permitted.
Sections of Bayshore Road in Town Bank will be closed for parts of three days.
Bayshore Road will be closed between Fishing Creek and Town Bank roads, Dec. 13. The following two days, Dec. 14 and 15, Bayshore Road will be closed between Fishing Creek and Breakwater roads.
Drivers can expect to be detoured off Bayshore Road and around the construction between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. all three days.
Local traffic will be maintained, as will business access, during the construction period, according to the county. The construction will replace drainage crossings and traffic will not be able to pass at the drainage crossing sites.