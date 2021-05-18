Wildwood PD Logo

WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department advised motorists May 18 that several municipal roads will have detours while roadwork is ongoing.

According to a release, detours will be at:

  • Pacific Avenue, from Hildreth towards Andrews Avenue
  • Atlantic Avenue, from Bennett towards Andrews Avenue
  • Burke Avenue, from New Jersey towards Arctic Avenue
  • Park Avenue, from Garfield towards Spicer Avenue

Motorists are asked to use caution and drive safely.

