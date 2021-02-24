Middle Thorofare Bridge

 File photo

DIAMOND BEACH - Middle Thorofare Bridge will be closed from 6 p.m. Feb. 25 to 6 a.m. Feb. 26 for emergency repairs at the south abutment due to a sinkhole in the roadway, according to the Lower Township Police Department.

Additionally, work will continue on the Wildwood Crest side of the bridge Feb. 24 through March 13.

Motorists can expect a continuous single lane alternating one-way traffic pattern (full closure of the southbound lane for the entire bridge). Vehicles can pass, but expect minor delays. No tolls will be collected during this Stage 3 traffic pattern.

