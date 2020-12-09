DIAMOND BEACH - Construction on Ocean Drive (CR621) Bridge over Middle Thorofare, also known as Two Mile Bridge, is well underway by contractor South State Inc., of Bridgeton, and motorists in the area will notice the old bridge railings being demolished when weaving through the single-lane traffic pattern on the bridge.
According to a release, upcoming next week is one of the more difficult phases of the project where the contractor will begin removal of the existing fender system, along with the removal of large rock around the base of the piers, termed “rip-rap."
Beginning at 9 p.m. Dec. 14, the bridge roadway will be closed to vehicular traffic for several nights to permit the contractor to use equipment beneath the bridge requiring the bascule span (movable section) to be in the open position. The nighttime bridge roadway closures will occur daily from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on:
- Dec. 14-18 (inclusive)
- Dec. 21-23 (inclusive)
Also beginning Dec. 14, navigational restrictions will limit bridge openings for larger vessels. These navigational restrictions are a result of the contractor having to occupy the channel beneath the bascule span to perform his work. Mariners are urged to review the weekly local notice to mariners issued by the U.S. Coast Guard, which may be found at www.navcen.uscg.gov . Mariners may also contact the bridge, at (609) 522-2815, or marine VHF Channel 13.
No roadway closures are scheduled over the Christmas holidays; however, the contractor is scheduled to begin fender piling installation in January 2021 requiring additional overnight roadway closures when working beneath the bascule span. Traveling motorists are kindly asked to be patient during this much-needed construction project and allow extra time when commuting.
For Middle Thorofare Bridge construction updates please visit www.followthegull.org.