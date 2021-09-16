CMPD Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 16, the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, in conjunction with the Cape May County Crisis Negotiation Team, will be conducting training evolutions in the area of St. Johns Street. 

According to a Cape May Police Department release, parts of Broad Street and St. John's Street will be blocked off. Traffic will be able to flow in and around this area, with some minor restrictions. Motorists are asked to mind any barricade or signage posted. 

Motorists are also asked to avoid the general area, as this training will be continuously moving and only for law enforcement personnel. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments